Prank phone call leads to “hostage” investigation in Westfield

The caller claimed to have 3 hostages

Dan Desrochers Published: Updated:
Westfield Police Car

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – On Monday, police received a phone call from someone who claimed to have hostages in a home in the City of Westfield; however, police said it turned out to be a prank call.

According to the Westfield Police log, around 8:29 p.m. Monday, the department received a call from an unknown party that claimed there were “three hostages” at a place on South Maple Street, and that “$15,000 in unmarked bills” was demanded.

The police log also stated the unknown caller “mentioned that he has an AR-15 and wants no police officers to respond.” Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe said the call was determined to be a prank phone call.

