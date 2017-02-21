Police: Son kills mother, tries to dismember her

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A man accused of killing his mother and trying to dismember her appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Vancouver Police say 45-year-old Kenneth Moore killed his mother, 60-year-old Leisa Holt and tried to dismember her to conceal his crime.

Moore showed little emotion as the judge set his bail at $5 million. He faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Holt died of blunt force trauma to the head and had cuts on her body.

Police were called to Holt’s home to do a welfare check on Friday. Officers approached the door and Moore pointed a rifle at them. A SWAT team was called in and eventually got Moore out of the house.

Holt’s body was found inside. Cutting instruments were found near her body, as well as chemicals like bleach. Investigators said they believe he intended to clean up the scene and conceal his crime.

Moore has 2 prior convictions, but the extent of his criminal history isn’t known. Police said they believe he lived under a different name for quite a bit of time.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.