Police: NY man with chain saw cuts through door, hurts boss

download By Published: Updated:

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 29-year-old man used a chain saw to cut through a door at his boss’s upstate New York home, causing severe injuries to the employer’s hand.

Troopers say Kyle Poore, of Lyons Falls, used a running chain saw late Sunday night to cut through a bedroom door at his employer’s Lewis County home, located 55 miles northeast of Syracuse.

Police say Poore caused severe cuts and tendon damage to his boss’s hand, then fled the scene on foot before troopers arrived.

A state police K-9 tracked Poore through nearby fields and a wooded area before he was caught.

Police haven’t said what led to the incident.

Poore is jailed on assault and other charges. Prosecutors say lawyers assigned to his case had conflicts of interest, so he’ll be assigned another lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s