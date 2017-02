(CNN/WSVN) – A NFL player, whose football career is coming to an end, hopes he’ll be tackling crime instead of quarterbacks, very soon.

The idea of teamwork is vital for those in the field, whether it be on a football field or conducting police work. Defensive End Kendall Langford has taken his time this off season to train with SWAT officers in Sunrise, Florida.

Watch the video above for the full report.