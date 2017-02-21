Methadone clinic ordinance failed to be adopted in Holyoke

The Holyoke City Council had 90 days to pass the ordinance

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke City Council tabled a proposed ordinance Tuesday night that would regulate future methadone clinics in the city.

The Holyoke Ordinance Committee had recommended approval for a proposed city law to require a special permit to open methadone and suboxone clinics in Holyoke, but the City Council couldn’t reach a consensus, and the ordinance failed to be adopted within the city’s 90 day time limit.

Some people feared the regulations would make it too difficult to open clinics in the midst of the opioid crisis. Deborah Aloisi of Holyoke told 22News, “The methadone discussion has been going on for a long time, and it has been tabled several times. I think the debate is over whether or not this is going to be a good thing for our community, and there is a major opiate problem in our community.”

City Councilors discussed complications regarding zone changes included in the proposed ordinance. One councilor said he hoped the ordinance could be considered again in the near future.

