Many people embracing the warm weather in western Massachusetts

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With mild weather in the forecast some people are excited just to get outside.

The Harley Davidson in Southampton told 22News customers have been getting their bikes out of storage to get ready for the upcoming warm weather.

Word travels fast when 50 and even 60 degrees temperatures are in the forecast during the winter season. Its a time for spring lovers to rejoice as they continue through winter.

For motorcycle riders, this winter was not one to complain about. For Harley-Davidson in Southampton, they were busy this past weekend bringing out bikes from storage.

Robert Thompson, General Sales Manager at Harley-Davidson in Southampton, told 22News, “This week as a matter of fact with the nice weather we had probably a dozen bikes go out, customers call up, ‘Look its 60 I wanna go riding’ so we end up pulling bikes out of storage and they go and have a good time.”

In comparison to prior winters these past couple of winters have been good for riders and for business. 3 years ago it was hard to find any motorcycles out on the roads but last winter and now this winter has been mild and sales in motorcycles have gone up

With salt and sand still on the ground and pot holes being an issue for many out on the roads, its important to remember to ride safe and be cautious of the obstacles in the streets. Even though it might feel like spring temporarily, western Massachusetts roads are still looking like winter.

Harley-Davidson said they expect to pull out more bikes for their riders this week.