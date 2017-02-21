Littering led Greenfield Police to make a significant heroin arrest

You can be fined up to $3,000 for throwing cigarettes out of your car

Image Courtesy: Greenfield Police Department
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It happens all the time, people dispose of their cigarettes from their car. It’s littering and it’s illegal.

“I see it a lot, whenever I’m in a car I see people throwing cigarettes out of a car, and if you run them over, they are still lit,” said Lexi Bieniek of Greenfield. “They think they won’t get in trouble.”

This actually happened last Thursday night on Main Street in Greenfield. Greenfield Police pulled a car over after the passenger threw a lit cigarette out of the window. Officers ended up finding 67 bags of heroin in the car.

young-tatro
Greenfield Police also found a “Users Kit,” a means to inject the heroin. Both the driver, Jennifer Tatro of Greenfield and passenger Nathan Young of Shutesbury, were arrested and charged with possession of heroin. Young was also charged with littering.

“It’s really careless, thoughtless, and it’s dangerous,” said Peter Lenteitne of Athol. “If you think about the number of fires that can be started by it.”

“It’s definitely a problem. We want to keep our streets clean and we definitely don’t want to run the risk of fires starting because of objects like cigarettes that are carelessly disposed of,” said Deputy Chief Mark Williams of the Greenfield Police Department.

Deputy Chief Williams told 22News you can be fined up to $3,000 for throwing cigarettes out of your car, and up to $10,000 for a second offense. He said your license could be suspended for 7 to 30 days.

