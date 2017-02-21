Lane closure on I-91 in Longmeadow

The closure will be from 9AM to 3:30PM, Wednesday & Thursday

By Published: Updated:
construction traffic

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday that a lane on Interstate 91 will be closed due to water main repairs.

According to DPW Director Mario Mazza, the right lane on I-91 in Longmeadow will be closed on Wednesday, February 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. She said the lane will be closed from the Bark Haul Road over pass to the Connecticut state line.

The water main repair is expected to take two days, Mazza said. The lane will be closed again on Thursday, February 23rd.

If you have any questions about the lane closures, you can call the Longmeadow DPW at 413-567-3400.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s