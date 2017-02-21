Lane closure on I-91 in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday that a lane on Interstate 91 will be closed due to water main repairs.

According to DPW Director Mario Mazza, the right lane on I-91 in Longmeadow will be closed on Wednesday, February 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. She said the lane will be closed from the Bark Haul Road over pass to the Connecticut state line.

The water main repair is expected to take two days, Mazza said. The lane will be closed again on Thursday, February 23rd.

If you have any questions about the lane closures, you can call the Longmeadow DPW at 413-567-3400.