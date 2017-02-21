Kids Kitchen Activities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Kids can have a lot of fun in the kitchen … and even help you cook too! Charlotte Smith with Charlotte’s House has tips for making it fun!

Messy” fun:

1. Colorful spaghetti… cook spaghetti in water with food coloring… add a tiny bit of oil and let children explore and play

2. Shaving cream. It’s easy to clean up. Fun to play with. Let kids draw pictures… drive cars through it… sky’s the limit.

3. Baking soda and vinegar. Use medicine droppers to explore the science of baking soda and vinegar. Easy to clean up, and GREAT for sensory play… kids love this.

Active fun:

1. Scavenger hunt. Make a list of items for your children to retrieve around the house. List can have a sensory theme (something that is fuzzy… something smooth), a color theme for non-readers (something blue, something red), or you can use your imagination to make it more personal!

2. Balloon tennis. String a length of twine across the room and make ‘tennis’ rackets with by taping balloons to rulers.

3. Straw rockets: Wrap a piece of paper around the end of a straw and pinch the end closed. Children should be able to blow through the straw to “launch” the rocket… make targets our of paper of cardboard boxes to increase the fun!

Boredom buster:

1. Write items on the end of popsicle sticks so children can ‘draw’ one and choose what activity to complete around the house.

2. Choose a handful of these for an indoor Winter Olympics… children can earn a colored ring for each activity they play with for 10 minutes (or more!). Once they have earned all 5 Olympic rings… they’re winners!