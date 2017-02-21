Kellogg’s unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday

Courtesy: Kellogg's
NEW YORK (AP) — Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg’s is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.

Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.

