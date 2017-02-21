Insults fly in Parliament as the UK debates Trump visit

(CNN) – President Trump doesn’t just get people stirred up at home, but also in the British Parliament. All because Britain’s prime minister invited President Trump to pay a state visit to the UK later this year.

Over 1.8 million UK residents signed a petition saying they’re okay with Trump coming to the UK, but he should not get an official state visit, “because it would cause embarrassment to her majesty the queen.”

Opposition members of parliament lobbed insults at President Trump. Labor MP Paul Flynn said, “Like a petulant child, the intellectual capacity of the President is protozoan.”

Labor MP Tulip Siddiq added, “Can you really lay out the red carpet for someone who has talked about grabbing women by the bleep?”

Conservative MP Edward Leigh responded, asking, “Which of us has not made some ridiculous sexual comment sometime in our past?”

The queen would be President Trump’s official host, as she was for President Obama that time he accidentally toasted right through Britain’s national anthem.

Outside parliament, protesters rallied, “God save the queen from Donald Trump.” The president was portrayed as King Kong clutching the monarch as he scaled Big Ben.

In the end, the government made clear what will happen. Conservative MP Alan Duncan said, “The visit should happen. The visit will happen.”