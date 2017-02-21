Inside the biggest arms sale in the Middle East

(CNN) – For those who live in conflict zones, the weapons of war are a devastating, and often deadly, reality. But for some, those weapons are also big business.

This is where military brass mingle with the world’s most powerful weapons manufacturers. Where billion-dollar defense deals are announced. And it appears some of those deals are being done in the Middle East.

Defense Analyst of IISS Bastian Giergersich said, “This region is a region that has seen over the last couple of years a fairly significant increase in defense spending, but it’s also a region where we have a number of ongoing conflicts. And so the two together obviously create a big spotlight.”

That spotlight is on full display here, with the latest multi-million dollar weapons systems. Everything from deadly drones and massive armored personnel carriers, to shoulder mount missiles systems that can pierce through a tank.

That bullseye is what the world’s top weapons manufacturers are also hoping this year.

Bernie Dunn is the president for Boeing in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. You may know Boeing has major aircraft deals, like for its new 787 Dreamliner, to airlines in the Persian Gulf. But it also sells billions of dollars’ worth of fighter jets, like its F16 and F18 Superhornet. And while the civil aviation industry in the Middle East has been stalled, low oil prices have negatively affected the economy.

Dunn noted that on the defense side, it’s a different picture. He said, “This year, it’s gonna be stronger on the defense side than the commercial side.”

There’s also a big unknown this year: the Trump factor. All weapons deals with American manufacturers have to be approved by the U.S. government. Many are hoping that with a new president who many expect will be more hawkish than president Obama was, it’ll mean a big spike for American manufacturers looking to strike big deals in a region where security is an easy sell.