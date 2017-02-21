Immigration back in focus

(NBC News) With a new National Security Advisor in place, President Trump is expected to shift his focus back to immigration and our nation’s borders this week.

Immigration advocates are concerned after a Homeland Security draft indicated deportation hearings could be accelerated and thousands of additional agents could be part of the new initiative.

“We’re likely to see raids and the types of round-ups that you did not see during the last eight years of the Obama administration, and that’s what’s worrisome for many people,” says former Homeland Security official Marco Lopez.

The president is also expected to announce a revised travel ban this week, replacing his original executive order blocked by a federal judge. The new order is expected to target the same seven predominately Muslim countries, but will not ban travelers who already have a green card or visa.

