Illegal crossings into Canada spike

(CNN) – Situations like this are becoming increasingly common along the U.S.-Canadian border. Families are packing up everything and risking arrest to head towards a new life in Canada.

Taxi driver Chris Crowningshiele said the family told him they were from Turkey, seeking asylum in Canada because of President Donald Trump. He makes the 30-mile trip from Plattsburgh multiple times every day.

The most popular destination is Roxham Road. It’s a dead-end street that, for many families, is a pathway to a new life.

Daniel Labarge has lived on the road for two years. He said the taxi cab drop-offs are part of the landscape.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection regularly patrols this part of the border. The agency can stop anyone it suspects is illegal for questioning.

U.S. officials work closely with the RCMP, or Royal Canadian Mounted Police, to monitor those going back and forth. At borders like the one on Roxham Road, it’s illegal for anyone to cross. Officials said if everything checks out, those being detained could be released within a few hours.

The RCMP said over the past few months, the number of people seeking asylum in Canada has risen dramatically since President Donald Trump announced his new immigration policies. The total claims have nearly tripled within the past three years.

For Crowningshiele, it’s business. More people who need his taxi. For one person, the drive from Plattsburgh to the border would be about $50. But it’s a lot more for a family.

Crowningshiele explained, “Depends on the number of people, $100 or $200.”

It is a price he said many are willing to pay for a shot at a new life up north.