Holyoke City Council consider “brown out” alert system for residents

The deadly New Year’s Day fire prompted the discussion

By Published: Updated:
Holyoke Fire Truck

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke City Councilor wants to make sure residents know when a fire engine is taken out of service.

City Councilor Diosdado Lopez submitted a proposal to have the Mayor issue a safety alert message every time Engine 2 is out of service, or as it’s called, “brown out”.

The practice was a point of contention following the New Year’s Day fire in Holyoke, during which Engine 2 was “brown out”, not in service.

At Large Holyoke City Councilor James Leahy told 22News, “This notification system can be sent out to any specific Ward, or it can be sent out to the entire community. One City Councilor wants it to be sent out to the entire community when Engine 2 is browned out.”

Holyoke currently uses the notification system to notify residents of issues like winter parking bans.

