Greenfield police looking for help to find missing woman

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police are searching for a 63 year-old woman who has been reported missing by her family.

Patricia May (Patsy) Prest is described as being a white woman, about 5’3” tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

According to a posting on the Greenfield Police Department’s official Facebook page, members of her family are very concerned about her well-being.

Additional information on Prest’s disappearance was not immediately available.

If you know where she may be, you are asked to contact Detective Todd Clark by calling (413) 773-5411 extension 1316, or e-mailing clarkt@greenfieldpd.org.