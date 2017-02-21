Eversource to spend $36 million on tree trimming program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource Energy is investing $36 million in a plan to trim trees that are near more than 3,000 miles of power lines across Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the utility company, the drought that we have been experiencing has given them greater cause for concern this year.

“While we have a comprehensive tree trimming and removal program, the lack of rain and snow in the region over the past year-plus has taken a toll on trees and managing them is more vital than ever,” said Bob Allen, Eversource’s Manager of Vegetation Management.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News that the majority of the tree trimming in western Massachusetts will be in Springfield, Amherst, Pittsfield, Otis, and Southwick. In Otis alone, Eversource plans to conduct trimming along 150 miles of power lines.

The company will notify you in advance if they have to come and trim trees that are on your property.

While the utility company does work to remove potential hazards to the main electric lines, customers are responsible for maintenance around the wires that connect their homes to the power lines out on the street.