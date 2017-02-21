Could western Massachusetts see snow fall in March and April?

(WWLP) – It’s hard to think about snow after the weather we’ve been dealing with, but it’s still possible to see snow in the next couple of months.

Our chances become less and less but if temperatures are cold enough during March and April it can snow. It’s normal here in western Massachusetts to see snow in March and April, even though our chances decrease.

March’s average snowfall is about 9 inches. In April our average is less than 2 inches.

Looking at records, all the way back to 2003: March and April 2009 were the winners, getting close to a foot of snow in March. The second snowiest March and April on record was 2003, getting close to 9 inches of snow.

Even though it’s not much, tenth of an inch is average snowfall for May. However the Climate Prediction Center is tracking the chance for more above average temperatures for the next 3 months.

Most of us are thinking spring now with temperatures forecasted in the 50s and 60s but first we could see some winter weather.