Circus lionized for cutting animal acts will bring them back

The circus says it only hires animal acts that treat their animals properly.

MARK PRATT, Associated Press Published: Updated:
melha shrine circus

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts circus is under fire for bringing back animal acts a year after earning praise from animal rights groups for dropping them.

The Melha Shrine Circus says performing elephants, tigers and dogs will return in May because that’s what people want.

The charitable circus says attendance dropped last year without the animals, and for the first time in its 63-year history, the circus lost money.

Sheryl Becker is the daughter of a Shriner and an animal rights activist who started an online petition to get the circus to drop animal acts. She says the animals often are mistreated.

But the circus says it only hires animal acts that treat their animals properly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s