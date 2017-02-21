Business lets you smash things for fun

(CNN/WBAY) – A new business in Oshkosh lets you smash things like dishes or desktop computers. It’s the only place of its kind in Wisconsin, and it’s called the Rage Room.

There are only a handful in the United States and it started with a video, a similar concept out of Toronto, Canada.

When you’re ready to give it a go, the setup is simple. You put on protective gear, pick a weapon and choose the items you want to smash. The 15 minute smashing session is about $30.

The Rage Room is believed to be a form of therapy and a way to let loose.

Watch the video above for the full report.