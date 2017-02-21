Business lets you smash things for fun

There are only a handful in the United States

Aisha Morales, WBAY Published: Updated:
cnn-smash-business

(CNN/WBAY) – A new business in Oshkosh lets you smash things like dishes or desktop computers. It’s the only place of its kind in Wisconsin, and it’s called the Rage Room.

There are only a handful in the United States and it started with a video, a similar concept out of Toronto, Canada.

When you’re ready to give it a go, the setup is simple. You put on protective gear, pick a weapon and choose the items you want to smash. The 15 minute smashing session is about $30.

The Rage Room is believed to be a form of therapy and a way to let loose.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s