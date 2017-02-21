CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a casserole that your kids are sure to love, and you just may even get them to love broccoli! Chef Bill Collins, Personal Chef from chefbill.com, showed us how to bake and broil a Broccoli, Cheese & Pasta Casserole.

Broccoli, Cheese, and Pasta, Casserole

chefbill.com

2 large broccoli crowns, approximately 2 pounds, cut into bite-size florets

2 tablespoons olive oil

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces penne (or other) pasta

3 cups (approximately 10) oz, grated sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 425°. Grease or butter a 9″ x 13″ baking pan

On a rimmed sheet pan, toss together broccoli, oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Roast until it’s tender and slightly browned, 18 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through. Remove from oven and re-set the oven to 375°.

1. While the broccoli is roasting, bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

2. In the prepared 9″ x 13″ pan, combine the cooked pasta with the broccoli and cheddar cheese. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.Bake until it’s slightly browned and the cheese is melted, 10-12 minutes.

3. Serve immediately

Makes 4-6 servings

Broccoli, Cheese, and Pasta, Broiled

chefbill.com

2 large broccoli crowns, appoximately 2 pounds, cut into bite-size florets

2 tablespoons olive oil

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

12 ounces penne (or other) pasta

3 cups (approximately 10) oz, grated sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 425°

On a rimmed sheet pan, toss together broccoli, oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Roast until it’s tender and slightly browned, 18 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through. Remove from oven and re-set the oven to broil.

1. While the broccoli is roasting, bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

2. On the sheet pan with the broccoli, combine the cooked pasta with broccoli. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then evenly, but lightly, cover with the cheddar cheese. Sprinkle with the parmesan cheese, and broil until it’s slightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Serve immediately

Makes 4-6 servings