2 hurt in brawl at Chuck E. Cheese in Everett

An Everett Police spokesman says an investigation is ongoing.

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been hospitalized after a brawl broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese in Everett.

The company says an argument between two adults at the chain’s arcade and restaurant escalated into violence on Monday with an object being thrown. One person suffered a minor cut from the unidentified object.

The company says in a statement it prides itself on maintaining a safe experience for families.

Five adults were arrested at the same Chuck E. Cheese on Dec. 20. Police responded to reports that adults were drinking alcohol, which isn’t allowed at the family-oriented restaurant.

Police arrested a belligerent patron and others started punching and kicking the officers.

