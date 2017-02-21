Beacon Hill leaders looking for ways to reduce recidivism

A bill is expected to be released based on the new report from Governor Baker

STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press Published: Updated:
www.mgnonline.com
www.mgnonline.com

 

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker and top legislative leaders are looking for ways to reduce the number of former inmates who wind up back behind bars.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that while Massachusetts has a relatively low incarceration rate, two-thirds of those released from houses of correction and half of those released from prison are back in court within three years.

Baker released a new report recommending a number of steps, from strengthening programs designed to help former inmates once they are released, to spending more on substance abuse and work training programs.

Baker is expected to release a bill based on the report.

Criminal justice advocates are pushing for more action including the elimination of mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenders and an overhaul of the state’s bail system.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s