Animal acts back in the ring for Melha Shrine Cirucs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A Massachusetts circus is being criticized for bringing back animal acts.

“We really took a beating and we had people who asked for their money back because they didn’t have animals in the circus,” Melha Shrine Circus Chairman, Allen Zippin said.

This is a year after earning praise from animal rights groups for dropping them. “I’m not at odds with them. It’s just a different viewpoint,” Zippin said.

Performing elephants, tigers and dogs will return to the Melha Shrine Circus.

Zippin said attendance dropped without the animals and for the first time in their 63 year history they lost money last year.

Normally there’s about 22,000 people that attend at the Coliseum at the Big E fairgrounds. Last year 6500 did not and some returned their tickets. Zippin said with tickets that can be as low as $10 it was roughly a $65,000 loss.

Zippin has been on the board that oversees the circus since 1975. He says they only hire acts that treat their animals properly. “We want them to be clean. We want them to look good and healthy. And we want to make sure that’s no one is abusing them. And we’re comfortable with that,” Zippin said.

Despite reassurance to the animals well being, there is still pessimism. “Personally I don’t like to see the animals there. I mean they can tell you all the time how well they’re going to be treated but as an animal lover I kind of doubt it. So I would say no,” Pat Viktus, of Chicopee said.

The money raised from the circus go towards funding the Melha Shriners. The group raises money for a variety of charitable organizations.

The first show at the Big E Coliseum is May 4th, Thursday night, 7 o’clock. Tickets are being sold online, and the box office is open two weeks prior.