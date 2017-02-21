Accepting refugees comes at a cost to taxpayers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts could shelter roughly 50 refugees this year, and they do require financial assistance.

Once a refugee family resettles in Massachusetts, the federal government will step-in in order to make sure they have clothing, food, and shelter- and these costs add up!

Each refugee receives a one-time stipend from the federal government when they arrive, and the amount is determined on a case-by-case basis, according to Catholic Charities. The organization helped one Iraqi refugee family relocate to Northampton last week.

These families are escaping war-torn countries in hopes of a better life here. After they arrive, refugees must take steps to support themselves. They qualify for public benefits for up to eight months while they actively look for work.

22News asked Rep. Paul Tucker (D-Salem) of the Committee on Public Safety whether it is smart to spend taxpayer dollars on people who are not citizens of this country.

“I think it’s doing the best you can with the resources you have, and sometimes making tough decisions, but it’s not about pitting one group against the other, I don’t think that’s productive,” Tucker said.

A 22News I-Team report from November found that accepting refugees into the United States costs taxpayers $1 billion in federal taxes every year.