AAA Springfield’s new office expands RMV services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA Pioneer Valley has relocated its Springfield office from Five Town Plaza to Fresh Acres Plaza on Wilbraham Road.

AAA Pioneer Valley said the move was because of the expansion of Registry Motor Vehicle Services to this location.

AAA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Registry of Motor Vehicles partnered to offer license registration renewals at AAA’s West Springfield office in November of 2011 and the Hadley office in May of 2015.

AAA customers can access these services at the three offices during regular business hours up to 30 minutes prior to closing time.

The new Springfield location is at 1891 Wilbraham Road.

To find the hours and what services are provided at these locations you can click here.