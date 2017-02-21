A new life-saving heart device is now available in western Massachusetts to heart failure patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new life saving option is now available to heart failure patients right here in western Massachusetts.

“All those things that people take for granted in life, you know, they mean a lot,” said Ernie Scruse, Junior. He smiled, so grateful of how his life has changed in the past four months. You see, Scruse, 55, was told he had a 50-50 chance of living another 6 months to a year. He had been living with heart failure for 8 years – no heart attack, but a slow deterioration that prevented him from even climbing two flights of stairs.

“We said the medications are definitely not working. We need to make a decision,” said Baystate Medical Center Nurse Practitioner Tanya Dwyer. She introduced Scruse to VAD: Ventricular Assist Device. The valves and tubes are essentially an artificial heart.

Scruse said he was hesitant at first, but his heart beat for the moments spent at games with his sons, and fishing with his father. He couldn’t let those moments slip away so soon. He was running out of options. Waiting on a long list for a heart transplant may not have saved his life in time, so he chose VAD.

The device certainly gives a new appreciation for what our human hearts can do on their own. Through open-heart surgery, doctors insert a valve into the heart. Another device then spins the blood at 9,000 RPMs, pumping it out through a tube to the aortic arch which then transfers it through the body.

“His heart probably does a small portion of it, maybe less than 25 percent of it, and that does the support,” Dr. Greg Valania, a cardiologist and the VAD program coordinator at Baystate Medical Center, told 22News.

Scruse showed us his lifeline: a tube connecting the device through his belly button to a battery pack. The batteries must always be running, or Scruse dies. At night, he can recharge them and plug into an outlet. Each morning, he must carefully monitor and record his blood pressure and weight, checking in frequently with Baystate doctors.

Scruse is the first patient to get the device here in western Massachusetts. About five candidates could soon get one, without having to travel to Boston for the surgery. VAD has been an available option at some 150 centers across the country since 2010.

“This has been the best thing that ever happened to me. I wouldn’t change this for anything in the world. Besides all the equipment that I carry around with me, that’s a small price to pay for a second chance of life,” Scruse told 22News. He’s most looking forward to having many more summers spent at games with his sons and fishing with his father.