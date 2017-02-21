50+ fraudulent credit cards seized during traffic stop

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested and dozens of fraudulent credit cards were seized when state troopers made a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge over the weekend.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, police pulled over the suspects’ car on Saturday for motor vehicle violations. Inside the car, troopers allegedly found a credit card skimmer, as well as more than 50 credit cards, video games, and PlayStation controllers that are believed to have been purchased with the fraudulent cards.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, were arrested on multiple credit card fraud charges and held on $1,000 and $2,000 bail respectively. They will be arraigned Tuesday in Dudley District Court.