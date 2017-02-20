Why you should contact the IRS on Presidents Day

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to be productive this Presidents Day by taking advantage of today’s extended hours at their call centers. The day after Presidents Day is typically the busiest day of the year for the IRS because thousands of people call with questions on their filings.

Taxpayers last year were put on hold for an average of 30 minutes because of the high call-volume. The IRS has extended their call center hours this Presidents Day, to 7p.m. President of Liberty Tax in Amherst Ralph Guisiti told 22News contacting a local tax service could get you those answers faster. “We have all of those answers,” says Guisiti. “People like to call the IRS and some of them like to wait on hold, but we don’t want to do that to our clients. I have yet to have a question put to me that I couldn’t answer.”

Once you get a representative on the phone, you’ll need to have the necessary documents in front of you. A representative will first have to confirm your identity through your social security number or your ‘Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.’ They may also ask you for birth date, filing status, and a copy of your tax return. If the IRS has sent you any letters, have those nearby.

The IRS has assistance centers in western Massachusetts. Keep in mind, Monday is a holiday, so while the phone lines are open, their assistance centers will be closed.