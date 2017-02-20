Warmer-than-average weather isn’t done yet!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures were 20 degrees above average on Sunday, and we could get even milder than that later this week! What is causing all this mild air? You can thank the Jet Stream!

The Jet Stream is an area of strong winds high in the sky that can help guide storm systems. It also helps to separate cold air to the north and mild air to the south. Whenever you get the Jet Stream this far north, it allows that mild air to head north along with it.

The Jet Stream dipped a bit farther south on Monday, which has allowed temperatures to drop a bit, but later this week, and especially on Wednesday, we will start noticing the Jet Stream jumping back north of western Massachusetts, bringing more mild air with it, and pushing the colder air back up north.

We will be at our warmest on Thursday, because the Jet Stream will be pushed to its northernmost point for the week. Thursday is our best chance at 20-25 degrees above average, and possibly temperatures in the 60s.

Cooler air to the west can be expected to start working in sometime next week.