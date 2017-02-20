What to expect from Trump’s new immigration executive order

(CNN) – The Trump administration is preparing to make big moves in their crackdown on illegal immigration. They are preparing this week to roll out a new travel ban executive order.

The draft order revises the original botched order after that one was met with confusion, mass protests, and was halted by multiple federal courts.

The take-two of the order, expected later this week, is intended to create a more “streamlined, tightened up” version, according to administration officials.

Sources say it will exempt green card holders, take out any preference for certain religious minorities allowed in the country, and attempt to fix the due process concerns of the federal appeals court that blocked the original order, by giving detailed notice of restrictions on those people coming from the seven identified countries with current or pending visas.

Homeland Security Secretary Kelly promised less chaos this time, saying, “I will have opportunity to work a roll-out plan. In particular, to make sure that there’s no one, in a sense, caught in the system of moving from overseas to our airports, which happened on the first release.”

Challengers say these revisions will do little to stop the legal hurdles ahead.

Secretary Kelly is set to release some aggressive, new guidelines for putting the president’s immigration policies in place.

Two draft memos directed agencies to implement the tightening of immigration laws by raising the standard on asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors entering the country, sending people awaiting immigration proceedings in the U.S. back to Mexico, and expanding the use of “expedited removal” proceedings for unauthorized immigrants, which would potentially impact thousands more undocumented immigrants.

The memos also call for an increase in detention facilities and agents.

The moves have set off immigration rights advocates and democratic lawmakers, with Senator Menedez dubbing this a “mass deportation” effort.

One notable thing Kelly’s memos do not touch at all is how the administration with deal with DACA protections, the dreamer issue. Trump as a candidate said he would immediately end the program which allows people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to live and work in the U.S. But the president has been wavering on this campaign promise. So that is still to be determined.