Trump’s deadline for ISIS defeat plan looming

(CNN) – Thousands of Iraqi troops battled to push ISIS out of western Mosul, backed-up by U.S. airstrikes and Special Forces.

President Trump said he was not a fan of going into Iraq, but his new defense secretary made clear the U.S. isn’t leaving any time soon.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said, “I imagine we’ll be in this fight for a while, and we’ll stand by each other.”

Mattis was in Baghdad to meet with Iraqi officials and to smooth over some of President Trump’s statements.

Trump once said, “We should have kept the oil, but okay. Maybe we’ll have another chance.”

Mattis noted, “All of us in America have generally paid for our gas and oil all along and I’m sure that we will continue to do so in the future. We’re not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil.”

Mattis is working on options to accelerate the fight against ISIS for President Trump to review at the end of the month. The key goals: get Mosul and Raqqa, Syria out of ISIS hands.

But Mattis, an Iraq veteran himself, did not exactly commit on bringing more troops or weapons to the fight. He said, “We owe some degree of confidentiality on exactly how we’re going to do that and the sequence into that fight, so that we don’t expose to the enemy what it is we have in mind in terms of the timing of the operations.”

The Pentagon is looking at several ideas, including arming Kurdish rebels, which Turkey opposes, and even putting U.S. conventional troops on the ground inside Syria.

It’s all risky, and defense officials say more troops would likely be needed to accelerate operations. But for now, Mattis appears to have shut the door on something else both President Trump and Moscow wanted.

Speaking at NATO before he traveled to Iraq, Mattis made clear he’s not looking for quick military cooperation with Russia. He said, “We do not – or are not – in a position right now to collaborate on a military level, but our political leaders will engage and try to find common ground or a way forward.”

On Sunday, Iraqi fighters began a new offensive to try to regain control of western Mosul.