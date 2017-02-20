Time to change credit cards?

New survey finds many Americans rarely shop for better credit card deals.
(NBC News) Credit card companies want you to dump your old cards and switch to their newest offerings, but millions of us aren’t interested.

A new CreditCards.com survey found most people rarely change cards.

“About 30-million people said they’ve gone at least a decade without changing their go-to credit card,” says CreditCard.com’s Matt Schulz.

Another 20 million have never changed cards.

“If you haven’t re-shopped you card in the past couple of years, you might be missing out on some really great deals,” advises CNBC consumer reporter Kelli Grant.

Grant says competition among credit card companies has reached the point that nearly all have raised rewards and sign-up bonuses while lowering fees and interest rates.

“Often times, you’re getting 0% on purchases or balance transfers for at least a couple of months, and in some cases, up to roughly 2 years,” she notes.

Even if you plan on staying with your current card, at least do some comparison shopping. You can then use that info to negotiate better terms.

