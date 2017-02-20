CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – 1 in 9 people over age 65 in America have Alzheimer’s Disease. Half a million have Parkinson’s Disease. If you include people who have suffered from strokes, dementia, and physical injuries, it adds up to an extraordinary number of people who have difficulty using a knife and fork, causing mealtimes to become less enjoyable. At Watermark Retirement Communities, Thrive Dining is now the solution. Jeff Ross and Jessica Szczepanek visited the show to talk about this great program. They are hosting a public open house on February 23rd and March 30th, for you to see what Thrive is all about!

Thrive Dining Demonstrations

Thursdays 2/23 & 3/30, 12:30-1:30pm

East Village Place

50 Benton Drive East Longmeadow MA, 01028

to visit their website, click here

Promotional Consideration: Watermark Communities, East Village Place