Suffield police post about wandering cows has gone viral

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A tongue-in-cheek social media posting about a couple of wayward cows has brought the Suffield Police Department nationwide attention.

Suffield Police Sgt. Geoffrey Minor made the post on the department’s official Facebook page Sunday, warning about two “suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products.”

Police Capt. Christopher McKee told 22News that the cows escaped from Zera Equipment on North Street, and wandered over to the front yard of a nearby home. Police arrived at the house within two minutes, but the cows had gotten away. About 40 minutes later, they were safely returned home, with the cooperation of the property owner.

McKee said that as of Monday afternoon, they had received more than 8,000 shares and 7,500 likes on Facebook, and the story had been picked up by media outlets from as far away as Seattle!

“While humorous in the message, Sgt. Miner’s posting illustrates the human side of policing, and affirms that police officers too, have a sense of humor,” McKee wrote in a statement sent to 22News.