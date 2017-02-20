Strong wind blow train off tracks in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong overnight winds damaged approximately 20 homes in the town of Thrall, even blowing several railcars of a Union Pacific train off the tracks.

The National Weather Service is expected to assess the damage Monday to determine if the damage was done by a tornado or straight line winds. The Williamson County Office of Emergency Managements says the majority of the damage was done to barns, outbuildings, windows, roofs and cars.

The Thrall school campus was also damaged during the storm, but the campus was already closed on Monday for President’s Day. The district says school is still scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The train was derailed along U.S. Highway 79 between Thrall and Thorndale. Union Pacific officials tell KXAN News that 12 “Auto Rack” hauler cars were derailed during the storm. Crews worked throughout the night using cranes to right the cars and hope to have the track reopened for train traffic by this evening.

Auto racks can carry between 10 and 15 cars; there were vehicles inside the derailed cars. The train was headed north from Laredo to St. Louis.

Anyone needing a place to stay after the severe storm can stop by Fireman’s Hall at 214 Main Street in Thrall for help from the Red Cross. They will be there until noon. You can also call the Red Cross Austin number at (512)928-4271.

Power is still out in Thrall and surrounding areas. Oncor is working to restore power, but says they do not have an estimate when the restoration will be complete.

