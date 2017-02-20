State Police: Driver hit speeds of more than 100 MPH during chase

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver trying to avoid police was chased from Cape Cod into Plymouth County, driving at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, before finally stopping after crashing into two police cruisers.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the driver, 24 year-old Cary Guy of Dighton, is now facing a variety of charges following the pursuit, and could soon face even more.

State Police say that the incident started at around 9:30 Monday morning, when Barnstable police tried to pull Guy over. He refused to stop, and police followed him. The chase took officers from Route 6 to Route 3, then to Route 44, Route 5, and Route 28, before finally ending on Interstate 495. During the pursuit, Guy allegedly hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour at times, and drove on the wrong side of the road on two different occasions.

Two Sandwich police cruisers were damaged while trying to avoid Guy, State police say.

A helicopter was called in to help in the pursuit.

Guy finally stopped on the ramp from Route 44 west to Interstate 495 north in Middleborough, after troopers say that he struck police cruisers from Lakeville and Middleborough. No one was hurt during the pursuit.

Guy is currently being held without bail, and will be arraigned Tuesday at Wareham District Court.