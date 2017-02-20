State education board considers approving new charter schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Education officials will vote on three new charter schools for Massachusetts students this week. Two of those schools would be located in western Massachusetts.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Mitchell Chester is expected to make the recommendations to grant charters to groups seeking to open new regional charter schools in Plymouth, Sturbridge and Westfield.

The Hampden Charter School of Science would open in 2018 in Westfield, to serve an initial 252 students in grades 6-9 from Agawam, Holyoke, Westfield and West Springfield. Like the existing school in Chicopee it would have a math and science focus.

If approved, the Old Sturbridge Academy Public School would open this fall to serve 160 students, initially from K-3, from Holland, Monson, Palmer, Wales and Webster among other towns. It would offer project-based learning and grow to serve 380 students in K-8.

There are also applications being recommended to the Board to increase enrollment at several schools across the state.