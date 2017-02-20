Springfield Police: Raid led to discovery of “heroin factory”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heroin, fentanyl, and powder cocaine were seized by Springfield police during the search of a car and apartment in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood late last week.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, 24 year-old Ernesto Lopez was arrested Friday afternoon during the raid on his third-floor apartment at 50 Stockman Street.

Delaney says that narcotics detectives had been looking into a heroin distribution operation out of that address. On Friday, they obtained a search warrant, and arrested Lopez after he was seen leaving the home and getting into a silver Honda.

An officer and police dog “Hades” searched the car, discovering 49 bags of heroin, and a bag of powder cocaine. Detectives then searched the apartment.

“The detectives found two vials of liquid Fentanyl inside the dwelling, along with a heroin factory… powder grinder, strainers, cutting agent, stamped bags, and other drug paraphernalia used in the packaging of heroin. The officers also seized $1,641.00 in cash,” Delaney wrote on the department’s official Facebook page.

During Friday’s search, police also allegedly found 15 bags of marijuana.

Lopez is charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana- all with intent to distribute. He remains held pending his arraignment Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid which is often added to heroin, and has been blamed for an increase in overdose deaths in recent years.

Ernesto Lopez drug arrest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ernesto Lopez. Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Department