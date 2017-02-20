Springfield Police: Raid led to discovery of “heroin factory”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heroin, fentanyl, and powder cocaine were seized by Springfield police during the search of a car and apartment in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood late last week.
According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, 24 year-old Ernesto Lopez was arrested Friday afternoon during the raid on his third-floor apartment at 50 Stockman Street.
Delaney says that narcotics detectives had been looking into a heroin distribution operation out of that address. On Friday, they obtained a search warrant, and arrested Lopez after he was seen leaving the home and getting into a silver Honda.
An officer and police dog “Hades” searched the car, discovering 49 bags of heroin, and a bag of powder cocaine. Detectives then searched the apartment.
“The detectives found two vials of liquid Fentanyl inside the dwelling, along with a heroin factory… powder grinder, strainers, cutting agent, stamped bags, and other drug paraphernalia used in the packaging of heroin. The officers also seized $1,641.00 in cash,” Delaney wrote on the department’s official Facebook page.
During Friday’s search, police also allegedly found 15 bags of marijuana.
Lopez is charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana- all with intent to distribute. He remains held pending his arraignment Tuesday in Springfield District Court.
Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid which is often added to heroin, and has been blamed for an increase in overdose deaths in recent years.
Ernesto Lopez drug arrest
