Springfield police looking for theft suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police detectives are looking to identify two suspects who they say stole computers from an apartment computer room last month.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News two women entered the room inside the Museum Park Apartments on Chestnut Street and left through the side door with two computers, which together are valued at more than $2,000.

Delaney said the theft happened around noon on January 15. Police believe the suspects could possibly go by the nicknames “Heather” and “Princess.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

