Serving more than one life sentence in prison: A waste of tax money or a necessary sentence?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You can only live one life, but criminals can serve more than one life sentence in prison.

Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez will soon stand trial for two murders in Boston. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison, but he’s already serving life in prison without parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Some people think this additional trial will be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“He’s going to be in jail for the rest of his life, why waste money in taxes that we don’t have?” said Jenny Cortes of Chicopee. She added, “I understand the family wants to see justice, but it’s common sense. We already got justice. He already got life.”

Attorney James Winston said a trial can get costly for taxpayers, especially if the state pays for a suspect’s lawyer. That could include additional costs for the defense attorney’s expert witnesses and other charges.

These trials don’t just cost taxpayers financially, but they also cost them time. It’s time that prosecutors could be spending on other cases, were they not researching and investigating parts of this case. Winston said, sometimes, you just can’t put a price tag on justice. He said there are three main reasons why additional trials for other murders are necessary, even if a person is already serving life in prison.

“A defendant can always appeal a conviction, even years later, and if there’s some technical reason and the defense is able to overturn a conviction, they want to have, the prosecutor wants to have, a backup sentence if you will,” Winston told 22News. Second, we all have the right to a speedy trial. If a murder trial were delayed until the suspect happened to be acquitted on a previous conviction, it may be too late to find accurate witnesses and evidence intact. Third, Winston said families deserve the right to have some closure for their murdered loved ones, and that could come through the murder trial.

Winston said criminals can even lose privileges in prison in some states if they have these additional sentences.