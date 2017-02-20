Reign – Leaps of Faith Trailer

Reign Leaps of Faith Trailer
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Mary makes a decision that could change the course of history on the next episode of Reign.

Gideon (Ben Geurens) shows Mary (Adelaide Kane) what life could be like if she chose love over country. Catherine (Megan Follows) fights to cover King Charles’ (Spencer MacPherson) increasingly erratic behavior, while Claude (Rose Williams) finds an unlikely enemy in her sister Leeza (guest star Anastasia Phillips).

Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Will Kemp, Jonathan Goad, Celina Sinden and Craig Parker star. Charles Biname directed the episode written by April Blair and Laurie McCarthy (#403). The episode airs on February 24, 2017.

