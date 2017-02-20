Pride convenience store chain celebrating 100th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride, the convenience store and gas station chain, is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary. It was originally known as Bolduc’s Garage and it started in 1917 in the Indian Orchard neighborhood and they’ve been Springfield based ever since.

The story goes back to when Bob Bolduc’s grandfather ran a livery where he repaired carriages. The family then moved into repairing cars, and Bob Bolduc was among the first in the state to start a self-service gas station.

Then, as the rest of the industry moved into convenience stores, so did they. Now Pride has up to thirty stores. “We’re taking the next big step,” Bob told 22News, “and that is into more food stores. So our goal now is that you will think of Pride not as a gas station that sells food, but a food store that sells gas.”

Bolduc said that the success of the stores is largely attributed to employees and being adaptable. In celebration of Pride’s 100th anniversary, every month through November, they will be raffling off 100 prizes, including include free gas and food items. Every time a customer swipes their rewards card, they will be automatically entered into the raffle.