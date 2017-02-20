Presidents Day 2017: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Presidents Day is celebrated every year on the third Monday of February. The federal holiday is officially known as George Washington’s Birthday, but has become widely known as President’s Day.

Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed, on Presidents’ Day:

Banks : Most closed

: Most closed Federal Offices : Closed

: Closed Libraries : Closed

: Closed Malls : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Municipal Offices : Closed

: Closed Post Office : Closed, no mail delivery

: Closed, no mail delivery Public Transit : See below for service changes

: See below for service changes Registry of Motor Vehicles : Closed

: Closed Restaurants : Open

: Open Retail Stores : Open

: Open Schools : Closed

: Closed State Offices : Closed

: Closed Stock Market: Closed

Public transit services may be affected by the Presidents Day holiday:

BRTA : Running on regular weekday schedule

: Running on regular weekday schedule FRTA: No service.

PVTA : Springfield and Northampton-area buses running on normal schedule with a few exceptions, UMass Transit running on reduced service. Click here for a complete look at service changes.

: Springfield and Northampton-area buses running on normal schedule with a few exceptions, UMass Transit running on reduced service. Click here for a complete look at service changes. MBTA: most services will run on a Saturday schedule. Click here for a complete look at service changes.