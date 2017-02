CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has grown even larger this week to $403 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $243.9 million, and is the largest since November 26.

Powerball can be played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Tickets can be bought until 9:50 the night of the drawing.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. E.T.