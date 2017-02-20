Pothole problems persist in West Springfield

You can report potholes to MassDOT

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer weather means some potholes are only getting larger.

One pothole near the entrance to the Memorial Bridge is nearly impossible for drivers to avoid. Some local residents told 22News they think the potholes won’t be fixed until the springtime.

Roberto Cortez of West Springfield said a pothole on a busy road in West Springfield gave him serious trouble; “I hit one on Riverdale Road by the Hooters, near Five Guys, and it messed the alignment up on my car.”

Residents said they understand having to wait until the end of winter to fill the potholes up, but they wish the city could find a temporary solution.

If you see a pothole in western Massachusetts, Click Here for information on how to report it to MassDOT.

