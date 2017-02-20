Police have no benchmark test for drivers high on pot

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s currently no technology that can tell police officers how high you are in the same way a breathalyzer can tell how drunk you are.

Penalties for impaired driving remain in place as it is currently for alcohol and other drugs. However, no legislation has been passed yet to give police benchmarks on how high you are.

Local attorney James Winston explained that, without a formal law in place, officers can only base your impairment on your driving behavior. “They would first check to see if there was some traffic violation that they could site you for,” he said. “And then from there, they’d have to make a judgement whether you were too impaired to continue driving.”

Anyone who is 21 or older can drive with marijuana as long as it’s in a container in the glove compartment and not being used by anyone in the car. Massachusetts’ state law isn’t recognized by federal authorities and carries no weight in other states. If you do go across the state line, you could be facing fines or jail time based on that state’s law.