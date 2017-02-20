Police warning those who wonder onto the ice

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You really don’t want to risk your life on the ice around here. Temperatures are not consistently cold enough to keep the ice thick enough to support a person’s weight.

Even though there might be a layer of ice covering a pond or a lake, you can’t judge its safety just from appearances. With temperatures forecast to reach the 50’s and even 60’s this week, most ice on ponds won’t be safe to walk or skate on.

Chicopee Police have a message for anyone who wants to wander out onto the ice. Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, “It doesn’t have time overnight, even if it gets cold, to refreeze, so we’re telling people to stay off the ice at this point. The best thing to do is if you do go on the ice to fish or whatever make sure its somewhere that gets monitored by professionals that measure the ice and check the depth.”

Heritage Park in East Longmeadow and Szot Park in Chicopee have signs posted near the pond. And while not all ponds have those signs, the one at Szot park says, “Danger, Keep Off The Ice.”

Don’t take unnecessary chances. If you see a sign near a pond, believe it.