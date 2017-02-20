Pet Corner: Henry

Name: Henry

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Male

Color: White/Tan/Black

Background

Henry is a Dixie Dog and he enjoys being with other dogs! We’re not sure if he lived with cats before, but our staff can check that for you if you have cats at home. He’s an ideal first dog, which means he’s a pretty easygoing fellow, and he makes a great walking buddy. Meet him at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to view Henry’s full profile

Events/Other Topics

Paint Your Pet Fundraiser!

Friday, March 31 from 6-9pm at Dakin’s Springfield location

Presented by The Art Cart

Paint a portrait of your pet at this fun event that raises funds for Dakin’s animals! You pick the photo you want to paint, submit it in advance, and when you arrive on March 31, your canvas will have a slight pencil outline (done by the artist who runs the event) to help you create a masterpiece! Paint better with a little wine? This is a BYOB event, with snacks provided by Paw Street Barkery in Chicopee!

Fee is $50 ($10 goes towards Dakin)

Click Here to enroll online.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit http://www.dakinhumane.org