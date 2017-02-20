Parents and educators tackle “challenges” kids get on social media

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Have you heard of the water bottle flip challenge or do you remember the ALS challenge? Those are benign examples of how things can become a fad on social media, but parents are dealing with other fads their children are seeing and the outcomes can be dangerous and harmful.

There are many challenges kids are doing that are hurting them, and they are making videos of it and posting to social media as “dares” for other kids to try.

Some of the latest include the “salt ice challenge” where kids will rub salt on their arms and then place an ice cube on top that causes a burn. Then there is the “sharpie shock challenge” where kids will draw on their skin with a marker and take a picture of it on their mobile phone. The flash from the camera interacts with the ink causing a shock.

Laura Denny is a parent from Canfield and says there are so many crazy things kids are exposed to on the internet that it’s sometimes overwhelming, but teaching right from wrong at home is a good first step helping children avoid the pitfalls of these challenges.

“The way they should treat themselves and treat others with respect and with basic things like safety. They would stop and think about doing that and just because they see someone else doing it, they wouldn’t necessarily do it themselves,” Denny said.

Springfield Middle School Principal David Malone said he hasn’t heard of any of the district’s students doing the challenges, but he has some ideas of what to do if the problem presents itself.

“Maybe have the nurse show the kids images of burns and the effects it can have on their skin and try to educate them on making good decisions,” Malone said.

Even though middle school students aren’t allowed to have their cell phones in the classroom, Malone said they know most of them are on social media outside of school. That’s why teachers educate kids about the dangers of the sites. He always cautions about any information obtained from social media and encourages students to get independent and verifiable information from trusted sites.

Many social media sites offer parental control so kids have limited and appropriate content coming onto their devices.

Malone says they don’t discourage their students from using social media but want them to be aware that the content there should be verified.